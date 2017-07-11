Segun Odegbami has warned the Super Eagles to prepare well for their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying double-header against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.Odegbami, who won the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations in Lagos, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria. Nigeria host African champions Cameroon in Uyo on August 28 and travel to Yaoundé for the reverse fixture on September 4.The Eagles are four points ahead of the Lions in their group and former national team captain Odegbami has warned the 2013 African champions to take the double-header seriously.The former Shooting Stars winger said, “Following the experience ( 2-0 defeat) against Bafana Bafana, the Cameroonians must have benefitted psychologically from that defeat.“And they have gone ahead to play at the FIFA Confederations Cup. Psychologically they may be even more prepared than the Super Eagles for the match (in Uyo).“But I also know that the Eagles have been challenged by the defeat (to South Africa), it has never happened in our history that we have successive defeats. I know that the Nigerian spirit will rise to the occasion and Cameroon will not defeat the Eagles here.”