The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Wednesday warned the Indigenous People of Biafra to steer clear of the state during the November 18 poll.The governor threatened to go after anybody who would pose a threat to the poll, no matter how highly placed.The governor, who insisted that there would be election in the state, said the pro-Biafran agitators had no power anywhere in the law to stop the poll.He warned those planning to disrupt the election to have a rethink or be ready to face the full weight of the law.He said “We are going to go after them; we will deal with those who said there would be no election in the state decisively. People are free to vote the candidates of their choice, you can see that in Anambra State today, people now sleep with their two eyes closed.” he insistedIPOB had severely threatened that there would be no election in Anambra State and the entire South-East geopolitical zone.It was also gathered that the secessionist group had planned to attack campaign rallies in the state to create fears in the people about the poll.The leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday sneaked into the state and addressed his members at Nri, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.He said, “God will punish Anambra State if it allows the November poll to take place.”But Obiano said such threat would no longer be tolerated.He said the people of the state would not allow the mistake of the 2006 boycott of the census ordered by MASSOB to repeat itself.He said, “Whoever that says there will be no election does not have the interest of the people at heart. We will not repeat what happened during the census period years back. We are still suffering it effects till today because we were counted less than what we are,” the governor stated.