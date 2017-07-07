The Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II has advised Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose to remain committed to democracy and good governance.Oba Ewuare II said no meaningful development could take place in an environment of rancour.The Benin monarch spoke when Fayose visited him.Fayose is in the state to deliver the 13th convocation lecture of the Benson Idahosa University.Oba Ewaure II said: “We have been following some of your political wars. We are in support of resolving conflicts peacefully and we always pray for peace and we strive for it in Benin.“I salute your commitment to democracy and good governance out there and we say keep on doing the good work in spite of the adversities being faced.”Fayose said he was impressed with the achievements of the Benin monarch within a few months.He said: “I represent the belief that this country must stay united in justice as without justice there would be no peace. I want to stay close to this palace and be an asset to it. You are a man of this generation and your support and advice would be invaluable.”