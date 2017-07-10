Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife are protesting the incarceration of the former Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Anthony Elujoba, who is being prosecuted for alleged fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.Elujoba was arraigned on Friday for fraud at the Osun State High Court sitting in Ede and the judge ordered that he should be remanded in the EFCC custody until Tuesday (tomorrow) when his bail allocation would be heard.Elujoba is being prosecuted by the EFCC for paying workers’ bonus with over N1bn but the workers said the former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Bamitale Omole, who was accused of fraud was not prosecuted.Lecturers at the university, led by the ASUU chairman, Dr. Niyi Sumonu, on Monday afternoon staged a protest demanding the release of Elujoba.Workers unions and students of the university believed Elujoba did well during his tenure by returning peace to the university, which had been troubled by workers’ unrest.According to the workers, some people, who they described as enemies of progress, submitted a petition against Elujoba and the anti-graft agency swung into action while series of petitions against some ‘known thieves’ were not investigated by the EFCC.It will be recalled that members of the NASU, SSANU and ASUU including the current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, had stormed the court in solidarity with Elujoba during his arraignment on Friday.