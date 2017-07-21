 NYSC releases call-up letter for 2017 batch A, stream 2 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » NYSC releases call-up letter for 2017 batch A, stream 2

11:32 AM 0
A+ A-
The management of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has released call-up letters for 2017 Batch A stream II.

Prospective corps members have been advised to print out call-up letter to know their state of deployment.
This was contained in a statement by the scheme on their twitter page @NYSCHQNG on Wednesday evening.
The statement reads: The “Judgement Day” has come.
“All things being equal, you should be able to view your state of posting by 6PM today.
“ Let the countdown begin!
The orientation camp is set to commence on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017.


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top