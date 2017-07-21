The management of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has released call-up letters for 2017 Batch A stream II.

Prospective corps members have been advised to print out call-up letter to know their state of deployment.

This was contained in a statement by the scheme on their twitter page @NYSCHQNG on Wednesday evening.

The statement reads: The “Judgement Day” has come.

“All things being equal, you should be able to view your state of posting by 6PM today.

“ Let the countdown begin!

The orientation camp is set to commence on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017.



