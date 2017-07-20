Police in Katsina State have arrested a notorious armed robber, Muhammad Bello, 25, a.k.a ‘Kiri Gorare Namushoda.’The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Gambo Isa, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Katsina on Thursday.Isa said that Bello had led an armed robbery syndicate that terrorised people on Dustinma – Danmusa Road in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.He said the robber was arrested following a tip-off three days ago.He said Bello had led an armed robbery operation five days ago where the group shot dead one motorist and injured several passengers on Dustinma – Danmusa road.The police spokesman further said that the thief told the police that his accomplices were Haroun Anchau, Mushoda Bakin-ranji, Gabudeji Namushoda, Dikko Garhin-Dustinma and Ali Iraqi, all at large.He said that police were making efforts to arrest the suspects and recover their weapons.He, therefore, urged the public to assist the police with information on the whereabouts of the hoodlums and other criminals operating in the state.