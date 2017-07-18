Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar’s brother, Isah Abubakar has revealed the health status of the actress.

He made the revelation via his Instagram page where he also thanked the First Lady of Kogi State, Mrs Rashidat Bello, actress Tonto Dikeh and fans and well wishers of the actress for their support.

Isah disclosed that his sister was suffering from complications which came up as a result of the Fibroid surgery she had in India few months ago.

According to him, “On behalf of our big sister,we want to thank everyone who called,commented and prayed for her. We all are grateful.

“And to Aunty Tonto for being a good friend and for always being there.

“And to her mentor and guidance the First Lady of Kogi state @rashidayahayabello for being an example of love, and kindness towards our sister who had complications from fibroid.

“We love and pray for God to keep uplifting you for all you do for every one. For being a mother to our sister.

“Your kindness will never go in vain. Written by @itsyungissy Isah Abubakar.”