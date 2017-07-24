A recent photo of Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar shared by Tonto Dikeh revealed that the actress is still in a frail and fragile condition.

Now, her manager Abi Anah has just been quoted saying the actress is due for surgery in two weeks time to correct the compications arising from her Uterine Fibroids Removal.





Halima underwent the initial firbrosis surgery in April 2017 at a hospital in India and has since been recuperating until her recent photos got released.

She responded to the new photos by saying, 'I want to be known as a positive soul and not a sad one, so I plead to you all not to donate any money on my behalf to anyone all i need is your prayers'.