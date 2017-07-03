The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has called on Christians to rise up and Christianise Nigeria instead of complaining that Muslims want to Islamise the nation.The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Onaiyekan made the call in his homily at a mass to celebrate the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of Perpertual Help Parish, Gwarinpa II on Sunday in Abuja.“So, let nobody deceive you, I don’t think there is anybody who has plan to Islamise Nigeria, but even if they do, they have every right to do so.“They have every right to do so provided they also know that I have the right to Christianise the whole of Nigeria.“The answer is not in complaining and crying; stand up like a man and Christianise Nigeria,” the Cardinal said.He said that Christians had the mandate to preach Jesus Christ to everyone without being distracted with materialism.Onaiyekan urged Christians to defend their faith by preaching the gospel in words and deeds without comprising the message of the cross.He said that the disciples of Christ preached the crucified Christ, accepted persecution and that many even died for their faith.“People complain that Christianity is being persecuted, they are saying that some people want to Islamise the nation. Just know that nobody can Islamise you unless you agree to be Islamised.“For as long as you are not ready to stand up and carry the cross, you are on the verge of losing your faith; if you don’t want to lose your promotion for Christ sake, you are also not worthy to be a Christian.”