Kanu and his entourage arrived Learning Field premises, Omagba Phase II, Onitsha, at about 6.10 p.m. and were received by thousands of pro-Biafra supporters.





He alighted from his Toyota Sienna bus and knelt down on top of clothing materials spread for him on the ground and prayed for the repose of the souls of IPOB members who were killed in Onitsha on May 30, 2016 and before then.

After the prayers, he observed a minute silence and started going round the field with microphone to acknowledge cheers from the crowd.

As he was waiving at the crowd, he told them that he was in Onitsha to pass a special message to them.

“There will be no election in Anambra state and in Biafra land, unless there is referendum”, he vowed.

“There will be no election in Anambra. This land belongs to Biafra”.

He said the recent radio broadcast which quoted him as saying in Aguleri that he has agreed that there would be election without referendum was sponsored by enemies of Biafra.

Kanu added that that the same radio broadcast which quoted him as saying that Governor Willie Obiano had no hand in the massacre of IPOB members in Onitsha was government propaganda.

He further declared: “Our enemies will fail. We are without fear before our enemies. I will be alive to see Biafra or dead fighting for it.

“You all must see Biafra. Our enemies must know that Biafra was designed in heaven. They must know we are not joking”.

The crowd replied by chants of “no election, no election, no referendum, no election”.