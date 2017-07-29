The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has said he has no ill-feelings towards former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Makarfi stated this on Friday, in a reaction to the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose’s interview in the current edition of The Interview magazine .

Fayose claimed Obasanjo stopped Makarfi and ex-Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, from emerging as the PDP presidential nominee for the 2007 election. Fayose was the head of the PDP National Committee that searched for the party’s presidential candidate in the said election and claimed that Obasanjo felt Makarfi was too smart to be controlled.

“As a loyal Obasanjo boy then, I went to Obasanjo and told him that in the committee that was set up, everybody seemed to prefer Makarfi, except one person and I who were in the minority,” the Ekiti Governor revealed

When asked by Puunch if Obasanjo truly stopped him from emerging as the PDP presidential candidate in the 2007 election, Makarfi replied: “Whatever happened is history. No hard feelings towards anybody. God gives power to whom He wishes and takes at will. President Obasanjo was my leader and remains one of my leaders.”