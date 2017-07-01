The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said there was no fire outbreak in the health ministry, but just a spark on the corridors of the third floor.He was reacting to reports carried on Channels Television which quoted an unarmed eyewitness that the building housing the Federal Ministry of Health was on fire in the early hours of Saturday.According to the report, firefighters were, however, battling at the scene trying to put out the inferno.But Adewole told our correspondent that the report was “false.”“The report is false, there was just a spark in the corridors of the third floor and it has been put off. It was just an electrical spark that has been put off. No part of the ministry has been affected. No office was affected,” the minister said.