Former lawmaker and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Onuorah Olumba, on Friday, said PDP has no faction and neither has it any aggrieved members.Olumba said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja while speaking on the non-elective convention slated for Aug.12 by the party.He said the Supreme Court’s judgment had put to rest every illegality or rebellion confronting the party leadership.“There is nothing like faction again in the party, not to talk of placating persons or groups because no person now is aggrieved.‘’We have always had one PDP and that is what the Supreme Court upheld. Therefore, we are going to the non-elective convention with one mind,’’ Olumba said.Olumba called on party members to see the planned convention as a clarion call for the unity of PDP and a rallying point for its future glory.He expressed confidence in the leadership of Ahmed Makarfi-led National Executive Working Committee (NEWC) to champion a harmonised and victory-oriented executive, capable of wrestling power from APC.Olumba noted that PDP’s bruises and leadership crises over the months had equipped it well for victory at the polls.‘’Never before has PDP been so united than now. Never before has the party been battle-ready than now, and we are ready to rescue Nigerians.The planned non-elective convention is aimed at ratifying and filling some vacancies in the party’s hierarchy.