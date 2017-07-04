The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has said that IPOB did not give any deadline for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra and neither did he say there would be no election without a referendum on Biafra, but government is using media to spread false information about him and the agitation for Biafra.The IPOB leader said it was the people of Biafra who said they did not want the November 18, 2017 election in Anambra State and not himself.This is even as the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday, insisted that the South-East governors and the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo cannot decide for the over 50 million Igbo in the country on issues affecting the collective interest of the people.Kanu said in an interview that the people in power were employing all means to make him lose the support of his people.He said: “The media has an interest in maintaining one Nigeria with those that loot, steal and cheat in the political landscape. The more Nigeria continues, the more these criminals and rogues get fatter.“All those spreading nonsense about Nnamdi Kanu know that Nnamdi Kanu is the only person capable of articulating a policy that can get people out of the mess that we are in. The government wants us to remain poor, they know what they are saying is false but they continue to say so.”He also advised Biafrans and Nigerians to disregard any form of false information being shared by the government. He, however, stated that he is in no position to determine how people consume information.The IPOB leader challenged the people to question the government on main issues affecting the country.He said: “People should be more concerned with the gross abuse of human rights being perpetrated by DSS, Police, and Army. They should ask questions on amnesty report, the mass grave in army barracks in Onitsha, bad roads across the country despite the resources allocated to their maintenance and unemployed graduates.”Kanu reiterated that nothing can make them reverse on their decision from breaking away from Nigeria.He said: “There is absolutely nothing anybody can do. We have crossed the point of no return and there is nothing anybody can do. If I am alive or dead, wherever I may be, Biafra will come. If I die, it will be better because it will even make it come quicker.”