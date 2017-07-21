NYSC says it would not be posting any member of the Batch A stream II corps members to Borno or Yobe state. These states have been adversely affected by Boko Haram attacks.State postings will be revealed today by 6pm. Read their tweets below:
Home » Latest News in Nigeria » No Batch "A" Stream II Corps Member Will Be Posted To Either Borno Or Yobe States- NYSC
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.