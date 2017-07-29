Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe has raised alarm over alleged manipulation of the delegate list of his All Progressive Congress, APC in Rivers state by some party leaders, saying the state Congress that should have produced the delegates today did not hold.Abe who spoke at the state secretariat of the party on Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, said the committee delegated by the national secretariat of the party to monitor the exercise in the state ended up at a hotel in the state.“Well as you can see there has been no Congress in the state. The so called stakeholders meeting in the state on Friday ended in a fiasco. The committee from the national have not come to the party’s secretariat on Forces Avenue since morning yet people have been here waiting forNobody should stay in a hotel and use any list for Rivers people.It is clear there was no Congress in the state. What ever has been done will not stand “, he said.