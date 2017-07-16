While speaking in an exclusive interview with, Lagos-based prophet and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, revealed through prophecy that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will not actualize Biafra.The prophet who disclosed further that God revealed to him Biafra may be achieved in the nearest future, and that Nnamdi Kanu’s life was at risk because of the way he talks, added that the IPOB leader had already taken some steps that will fail him. He said; “Nnamdi Kanu’s life is at risk especially because of the way he talks, his misuse of words.Forget about all he is doing, let him continue to pray to the dead souls. Kanu will not lead Biafra. “Biafra vision may be actualized in the nearest future, he will not lead the Igbo to actualize the vision.He is taking some wrong steps that will fail him to actualize his dream as a leader of Biafra. Then the Igbo should not expect the Presidency in 2019. Their time has not come. “I am talking as a prophet not as a politician. Kanu is still going to face a lot of challenges and if he is not careful enough, he may miss it.He must be careful so that he doesn’t lose his life in the cause of this struggle. He needs to be extremely careful and watchful. Speaking on the Anambra election where Nnmadi Kanu declared that there would be no election, the cleric said; “There will be election in Anambra although there will be crisis.If the governor remains steadfast with his party APGA God can help him to sustain that seat but he if he attempts to take wrong steps, he will see the other side of the voters. In a nutshell Nigeria is sitting on time bomb. “No party can do it.That is why I said Buhari should leave the issue of corruption because if we continue to play money politic, the fight against corruption will continue to be a mirage, even the EFCC cannot effectively fight corruption under the current arrangement until we stop money politics.”