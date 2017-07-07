Addressing elders and chieftains at his residence in Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State on Thursday, Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), said his organization would kill former President Olusegun Obasanjo if he attempts to harm the IPOB leader.
Mr. Kanu’s threat came after former President Obasanjo commented that Nigerians must do everything possible to stop the campaigning for the secession of Biafra, a cause spearheaded by Mr. Kanu.
The former president made the comment on Tuesday while speaking at the International Conference Centre in Abuja during the launch of the biography of the late Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari. He stressed that a failure to put an end to the Biafra agitation could lead to a repeat of the 1966 coup and the other events that eventually culminated in the civil war.
The Biafran agitator responded with a threat to the elder statesman. “I remember Obasanjo calling us names. They said we must eliminate Kanu and for those words coming out from his mouth, he is going to die,” Mr. Kanu declared.
“I told Obasanjo that I have given instructions to IPOB should anything happen to me. Everything that comes from Obasanjo’s lineage will die the same day at the same time. It is a standing instruction to IPOB.
Wherever they are, we will kill them ourselves at the same time, the same day, 12 noon, wherever we find them all over the world. I am not like anything they have seen before,” Mr. Kanu boasted.
My brother, I'm with you 100% full support, the bastard past leaders in this country are idiots, no more going back for Biafra! other ethnic group must learn from us, we must maintain our stands, BIAFRA OR NOTHING, they the caused of all this religioius and ethnical problems in this Zoo called Nigeria, I'm a banker, I can feed myself with my family happily but the provocation of our poor leadership to the poor masses is getting too much, I am ready to die for Biafra, we must seperate to be more productive, don't mind Obasanjo and his men eeeee, they have pushed people to the wall, we knew that they can fly away from the country when war comes up, but it does not make anything, we are ready to sacrifice our last blood for the progress of BIAFRA. In biafra I stands forevereeeee, Please Kanu don't give up ooooo, don't
betray us oooo, contact me 09070293182
Idiot and a really big fool you are! Have you ever tasted war? You probably don't have elders to share with you the agonies of war. You should probably listen to world news and see what becomes of countries being plagued by war or better still try and pay a visit to such places. Infact , you need not go far. Pay a visit to the Northeast.Delete
If you're a banker as you claimed which I seriously doubt, you won't come here posting senseless comments. I really pity your employers 'cos I doubt if you're adding any value to the organisation at all. The fool is probably in one of the branches outside the Southeastern region. And since all you do with the peanut you earn is just to feed yourself and family without any investments to worry about, why won't you call for war and follow a visionless leader like Nnamdi?
This Kanu is a mad man. Look at what's coming from his mouth! You have climb the tree beyond the leaves. Your end has come for being rude to an elderly man like Obasanjo. We know you people don't have respect for the elders where you're coming from. Nobody is holding you from having your Biafra. You cannot continue to insult the rest of the tribes that makes up Nigeria and think you'll go unpunished. Keep your agitation to your tribe and leave the rest of Nigeria in peace. Go and learn respect; nobody has monopoly of violence.ReplyDelete
You are an idiot. In Biafra we don't respect people like obasanjo because he's a thief. You should have cautioned your rouge elder obasanjo to persuade the federal government of the zoo to conduct referendum if truly as you say"nobody is holding you from having your Biafra" ask your leaders or misleaders in conjunction with the zoo government, headed by awolowo's in law to conduct referendum and determine if the children of God will continue to live in Egypt or move to the promised land.Delete
You talk of respect, which leader has shown you respect as an electorate. They don't respect the power we have as a people. Looting our monies up and down. Yet, u talk of respect. He has known obasanjo right from the primary school as head of state and till now he's still relevant. He should retire for the young ones and tell us the truth. Some of u Nigerians surprise me a lot. How can u still be loyal for leaders looting our money. Its only in Nigeria that happensReplyDelete
The issue isn't just about Biafra; it's about Oduduwa Republic; it's about Niger Delta Republic; it's about Middle Belt Republic etc. Certain people can't be perpetually kept under subjugation. Why should some people be claiming superiority over others? Why must the present administration look away from the agreement of the conference convened by the immediate past administration? Obasanjo, I respect you highly, but at this point in time you and other leaders need to make the present administration do the right thing. If some people stand firm in their resolve to oppose restructuring of Nigeria, then the country stands to collapse - disintegration becomes the option not through any war, but through referendum. We aren't in 1966 any more, so 1966 can't repeat itself.ReplyDelete