We all want to live long enough in sound health (body and mind) to see our dreams come true, and have the agility enough to enjoy it. However, in recent times, there have been significant occurrences and humongous cases of individuals (especially those in their early 30s to late 50s) coming down with the unforgiving disease called cancer – in this case, Lung Cancer.

Many a time, we work our bodies so hard that we pay little or no attention to the slight indicators and signals that it communicates to us on a daily basis. We sometimes dig our graves with our teeth by consuming all-sort of solid (food), liquids (drinks), and gas (smokes) in the name of enjoyment and having too much money.





I do not care how intelligent, talented, or hardworking you are, you definitely need your body to carry “you” into the future you so much dream and work towards.





In setting the tone for this article, the writer bears in mind our sundry cultural beliefs and nuances; most of which are mere conjectures and attempts to mystify what we do not understand. However, I do not intend to underplay “spiritual” causalities of some illnesses: Our major concern is how we can quickly track the early signs of lung cancer and do something about is before it reaches malignant and debilitating stages of biological manifestations.





Lung cancer is a disease which surreptitiously creeps in and kills silently because most of its symptoms are overlooked or misdiagnosed when compared to more common diseases. The truth is that you can get lung cancer even if you don’t smoke (although the possibility of having a lung cancer increases by 70% when you smoke) and it becomes very important for you to be familiar with some possible symptoms of lung cancer.

If the cancer is diagnosed early, treatment can stop it dead in its tracks and give the patient a chance of recovery and also to live a long life.





Honesty plays a key role if you are sincere and serious about your health; you need to be honest with your doctor if you experience any of the nine (9) symptoms itemized below. The first step to winning a war is to be aware that you are in a war. A person who is in a war zone, and is totally oblivious of what is happening will most likely go down quickly and recklessly. Pay close attention to your body, stay observant, and go for a check-up to clear and assuage your doubts.





Bloody Cough:

Coughing up phlegm is a common symptom generally associated with a cold, however, the narrative takes a more malignant pose when you see blood in your phlegm; even if it is in traces or few drops, you should giddy up and immediately dash to see your doctor for a check up. Feigning ignorance or forming James Bond will only compound your story to a classic tragedy.

Worsening Cough:

Are you having bouts and sessions of cough that refuses to go away, then, seeking the help of a medical professional would be a wise and timely decision. Constant coughing for days, weeks, and months is by all means the most indicative sign that an individual is probably going down with lung cancer, although still in its primal stage.

Chest Pain:

Anatomically, the way to a man’s heart (regardless of the typical binary of male or female) is through the chest. Therefore, Guard your chest diligently, for in it is your heart and lungs. If you are experiencing pain in your chest region, it should be a matter of colossal concern. Please try out this very simple exercise, a few deep breaths and if you feel a sharp pinch or needle like sensation, get a checkup done as soon as possible.

This could be because of the cancer in the lungs, which is pressing hard on the chest, hence, causing the pain.





Chronic Respiratory Issues:

Normally if you are suffer from diseases like pneumonia or respiratory infection, it disappears with the use of medication in a matter of weeks and you become like new. However, if it is lung cancer, the respiratory problem tends to linger for a long time and becomes more severe with each passing day. The need to see a doctor cannot be overemphasized.





Unexplained Weight Loss:

It might interest you to know that there have been upward swings in the health consciousness of men and women around the global. Particularly in Nigeria, there is a fierce urgency amongst individuals to watch and control not only what they consume, but also their weight. Therefore losing weight is wonderful; however, unexplained and excessive weight loss without changes in dietary habits or living styles is a cause for alarm. This means that body is unable to properly absorb and use the nutrients from the food you are eating. Hence the body is simply discarding whatever you are eating without taking out nutrients from it and resulting in a drastic weight loss.





Pain in Bones:

Generally, cancers are most times known to spread to the bones. This is because bones are present near every major organ in our body. Particularly, if you experience pain in your hips or back, you should immediately consult a doctor. It might be a sign of arthritis, but there is no harm in getting it checked out.





Wheezing:

Wheezing is mostly associated with lung diseases like Asthma. It occurs when something is hindering the movement of air inside the body. However, just like in cases of Asthma, it is also a common complaint of patients diagnosed with lung cancer. Please consult your doctor to run a check on you.





Constant Fatigue:

Cancer, which is known for its proliferation attacks the healthy cells of the body and perpetually wars against the immune system. As a result of the battle within the body, patients with cancer constantly have the feeling of being fatigued. Their body gets tired from fighting the cancer cells all the times. Hence if you feel constant fatigue, consult a doctor immediately.





Hoarseness and Croakiness:

Healthy lungs let you speak clearly without any hindrance, voice distortion, or encumbrances to vocalization. But lung cancer makes breathing difficult and thus making speaking a herculean and arduous task. If your voice suddenly gets hoarse, and it persists for a long period of time, it is a sign to consult a doctor to get a diagnosis of the ailment.

The above symptoms (though not exhaustive) of lung cancer should make you run with immediate alacrity to see your doctor; an early diagnosis can make you initialize the treatment sooner than later, and give you a better chance to lead a healthy life.





Gone are the days when our people will say “what you don’t know cannot kill you”, we now know better because – “what you don’t know kills you much faster.”