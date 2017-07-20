Alhaji Umaru Kukuri, Yobe chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) says there is nothing wrong with the current Nigeria’s structure that requires restructuring.He stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Thursday.Kukuri said, ‘’Corruption remains Nigeria’s most dreaded enemy, if we as a people can collectively fight this scourge, our country will be a better place without cries of marginalisation and calls for restructuring.“Nigeria’s problem is corruption and not restructuring, stakeholders should sincerely deploy their energies into fighting corruption for the economy to grow, create employment and wealth.‘’If they do so, cries of marginalisation and agitations for restructuring will cease,” he said.Kukuri said the term; restructuring, was being used by politicians to generate sympathy from groups agitating for self-actualisation and secession.“I bet you, all these politicians in the forefront of call for restructuring will not make such calls if they are in office"After all, some of them were in office before now and never contemplated restructuring of Nigeria."Kukuri commended Yobe Governor Ibrahim Gaidam over the 716 political appointments he made to politicians in the state.“The appointment of liaison officers and special assistants to the governor from the 17 local government areas has given politicians at the grassroots a sense of belonging and economic empowerment.“Although we belong to opposition parties in the state, we will commend government of the ruling party where it has achieved and, criticise objectively where, necessary, to build our democracy.”