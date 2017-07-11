The Federal Government Tuesday painted a gloomy picture on the expectations of Nigerians as regards the provision of essential infrastructure, payment of workers salary as well as delivery of other services, saying that the annual budgetary provisions available to government was not enough to meet all the required needs of the people.This is as the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has assured that the government was working round the clock to reposition the economy and that with the determined efforts and focus the challenges could be over in the next twelve months.Prof. Osinbajo also said government had identified certain critical things that could be done which will improve the economic fortune of the country even as he assured the private sector of a conducive business environment to operate. Speaking at the Presidential Quarterly Business Forum at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Acting President said despite the challenges, progress was still possible.