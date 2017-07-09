The Archbishop of the Diocese of Kaduna, Anglican Communion, Bishop Timothy Yahaya, has warned that the disintegration of Nigeria portends catastrophe of unimaginable proportion for the world and urged the United Nations to take measures to avoid such scenario.Speaking during the 3rd session of the 20th synod of the diocese at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Kakuri, Kaduna, at the weekend, Tanya said West Africa would bear the brunt of Nigeria’s disintegration. He said ‘if today the country breaks up, there would no place to hide, there will be no place to go to. our neighbouring countries can not contend us as refugees.According to him, “the number of cars in Lagos alone is more than all the cars in West Africa. So, everyone should be interested in what is happening in Nigeria”.