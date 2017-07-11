Nigerian singer, Wizkid, who recently shut down London with his concert, had in a tweet disclosed the proceeds will be donated to the Greenfell tower fire survivors.

The Greenfell tower fire incident which occurred mid last month, consumed lives of young and old. The development got the attention of many from around the world which saw people donating and sympathizing with the victims. The most recent of whom is Nigerian artiste, Wizkid.

However, his intention to donate to an incident outside his country has got Nigerians talking with mixed reactions trailing his decision.

While some have welcomed the decision, others have accused him of ignoring the many Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria.

