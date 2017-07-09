The last couple of days haven’t been rosy for residents in the Lekki and Victoria Island axis of Lagos. The heavy downpour has translated into massive floods and left most roads and homes inhabitable and also thrown the highbrow area into darkness as expected, Nigerians with zero chill on social media are having a field day mocking the so called 'Big boy and girls' in Lekki. See some comments after the cut...
#Lekkiflood & #evans the kidnapper 😁 #ugojesse pic.twitter.com/PIRo5KaqGI— Ugojesse (@ugo_jesse) July 8, 2017
#Lekkiflood #LekkiHasFallen Nigerians play too much! pic.twitter.com/5wVSa2BGdf— Isibor Ebasina Ben (@BenIsibor231) July 9, 2017
Every apartment in Lekki should have one of these. In fact, before renting a house in Lekki, ensure it comes with one of these. #LekkiFlood pic.twitter.com/fXWIbHe9Ng— The ShyGuy (@da_shyguy) July 8, 2017
all the Lekki wedding slay queens right now #Lekkifloods pic.twitter.com/aZNwiRVo5F— Banks_HouseAbiodun (@1ofBanks) July 8, 2017
When the pastor said the hymn for the Sunday service is'there shall be showers of blessing' at Lekki parish. #Lekki pic.twitter.com/U63pQUVs5c— Omoluabi... (@idowu_olowe) July 9, 2017
You spend millions on a house.But when the rains come,you realise you live in a glorified Makoko. #Lekki #Lagos @ifm923— Michael Krüger (@Michaelkruger56) July 8, 2017
