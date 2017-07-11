Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Monday said that the economic recession in the country is not as bad as witnessed some months ago.



Amaechi, who has assured that the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail would be completed by December 2018, said this in a chat with newsmen in Lagos.

Admitting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) must improve the economy, Amaechi said Nigerians should equally know that the economy was very bad when the present government took over.