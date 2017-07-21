Former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido has called on the aggrieved PDP members ‎who dumped the party to immediately return back as the party has bounce back strongly.Lamido stated this Thursday while speaking at a stakeholders meeting held at the party secretariat in Dutse, Jigawa state, said arrangement has gone far to reconcile all aggrieved PDP Governors, Ministers, Senators, members of House of representatives and other members who dumped the party due to internal crisis that bedevilled the party. The former governor who described the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as a disaster to Nigerians said, ‘reasonable Nigerians are regretting for voting APC into power.’According to him, the pattern of APC leadership lacks focus and direction as the party is a combination of minor political parties that have no good manifestos and prominent politicians that cannot take the country to the promise land.He revealed that, the party would soon hold an emergency stakeholders meeting on the possibility to extend the tenure of caretakers leadership of the party from 12 August to next three months to allow for a better restructuring of the party ahead of 2019 general elections. While speaking on the Jigawa state politics, the former governor said, Governor Muhammad Abubakar Badaru will soon regret his action that sent him to prison at the action was nothing but an insult to the entire Jigawa people.His words ” as a father in Jigawa, sending me to Kiyawa prison by present governor Badaru is an insult to all Jigawa people, and I am assuring you that, the governor must regret taking this action, and to me as politician jail is nothing but rather just a fashion”.