Media mogul, Dele Momodu has blasted Nigerians for being angry that President Muhammadu Buhari is still alive.

Momodu took to his Twitter page late on Sunday after news emerged that Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi and the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) John Oyegun, on Sunday held an emergency meeting with Buhari.

The meeting was held in Abuja House, London on Sunday.

The Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, was also present.

Momodu was furious that Nigerians were not happy that rumours of the President being dead or in coma had been debunked with the pictures of the meeting that was released.

He wrote: “They said the President was dead or at best in coma, now they show you picture of him at dinner with his close allies, you’re still angry!”

Buhari left the country for further medical check-ups on May 7.