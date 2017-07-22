Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in strict adherence to Rules of Engagement and international conventions on armed conflict especially as it relates to prisoner of war have rescued a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT).
The terrorist, Abba Mustapha who was injured, was abandoned to his fate by his colleagues in the heat of heavy fire fight with Nigerian Army troops in one of the remote Forward Operating Bases in Ngala Local Government Area. Abba was captured during a counter attack operation launched by the troops following an attack at their location.
As narrated by Abba, 8 of his BHT colleagues were killed. Also recovered from the BHTs were 3 AK 47 rifles, 2 AK 47 magazines, 2 FN rifle magazines and 3 PKM link belts. The surviving terrorist, who was full of joy for his survival, thanked the Nigerian Army for sparing his life and taking care of his wounds.
He said that he and his other BHT colleagues were subdued by superior fire power of the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole. He further recounted that his other fleeing BHT colleagues abandoned him to his fate after he was hit by a bullet. To worsen his situation one of his legs was crushed by their own vehicle as they scampered for safety.
He said, “If the troops had not taken him and administered first aid on him he would have bled to death”. He added that he owes his life to the good treatment received from the troops. Abba Mustapha confessed though he lost a limb in the cause of the fighting owing to the heartless abandonment by his fellow terrorists, he thanked God that he is stable and recuperating in hospital.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.