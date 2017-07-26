Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have neutralised about eight suspected female suicide bombers in the last one week, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Kingsley Samuel said yesterday.In a statement, Col. Samuel said the bombers were unleashed by remnants of desperate Boko Haram terrorists trying to cause mayhem in the region.The statement reads: “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, in the past few days, intensified efforts towards checkmating suicide bombings in Borno State.“The troops succeeded in foiling suicide bomb attacks by neutralising not less than eight female bombers who were unleashed by remnants of desperate insurgents.”Col. Samuel said one of the suspects was neutralised last Sunday by troops of 251 Battalion, 7 Division Garrison, while trying to infiltrate the Dalori Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.“The bomber, who was sighted by vigilant sentries, refused several warnings to halt when challenged. Subsequently, she was neutralised, which detonated her explosive vest, killing only her.“The blast, however, left a hole on the camp’s fence,” he added.The spokesman said troops were maintaining strict vigilance in the state to forestall any breach of security.According to him, on July 16, two suspected female suicide bombers trying to infiltrate military locations at Mammanti village, about 10.15pm, were neutralised.“One suspected female suicide bomber, who attempted to infiltrate a location between Cimari and No-Man’s-Land, was neutralised about 2am on July 17.“On July 18, about 10pm, vigilant troops neutralised a suspected suicide bomber who was attempting to infiltrate a location at Dala village, along Maiduguri/Damboa road.“On July 22, troops neutralised three female suicide bombers in Kawuri, Konduga Local Government of Borno State,” he added.Col. Samuel attributed the successes to active collaboration with other security agencies.“The successes were made possible with the active collaboration of the police, Department of State Services (DSS), the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), vigilantes and other security agencies.