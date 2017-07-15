The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim K. Idris yesterday in Kano said that his office has sent a proposal to the presidency for the recruitment of 155,000 police men of different cadres into the force within the next five years.
Idris who spoke to reporters in an interview shortly after paying condolence visit to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over the death of Dan Massanin Kano, Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule, said the idea was to enable Nigeria police meet up with the United Nation charter of one police man to 400 people. According to him, the proposal has since been presented to the Presidency, “and we are now awaiting approval for us to commence the recruitment of the first batch which is about 31, 000 police men within the next one year.” He further noted that, “the decision to recruit the category of officers was informed by the manpower challenge currently facing the Police Force.
For instance, between 2011 to 2015, there had been no recruitment of rank and files in the Force.” Commenting further on the manpower challenges affecting the Force, Idris said the Force had already approached the National Assembly for the establishment of the Police Trust Fund with a view to addressing the issue of more funding for the operations of the Police. He, however, charged Nigerians to ignore recent threat of secession and quit notice by some groups, urging them to stay in any part of the country of their choice for their lawful businesses. He insisted that: “Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians; so, as Nigerians, you should disregard any such threat and go about your businesses as police and sister security agencies are always there to protect you.
” In his remarks during the condolence visit to Ganduje, Idris said: “I am here as the representative of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police. I am here this afternoon to pay condolence visit to the Kano State Government. As you are aware Kano is my second home after my maiden state, which is my state. I served her twice and honestly appreciated everybody in this state. “The late Ambassador Danmasanin Kano, Alhaji Maitama Sule was like a father to me and I am sure that almost everybody here will testify when I was here.
Every activity we have in Kano, Maitama was always present to preach and pray for us and give us guidance and words of wisdom. Even the last gathering we had in Kano Government House, he was there and took over 30 minutes talking about the Police Force. “And I believe the successes we recorded at that time, honestly should be attributed to that wisdom and wisdom he has been giving us.
Like has been state so many times, the late Ambassador was a man of the unity of this country, a man that supports the progress of Nigeria. And that was why police as an institution was one of his cardinal areas he has been advising us on daily basis. I have on more occasions than not visited him in his house. Sometimes I seat, as he has a particular office on the left hand side. “We sit there for hours, where he will just be giving us stories when he was a minister; he is like a father to us. So, I am here to pay condolence visit to the state and I will also pay condolence visit to the family to express our condolence over the loss of this great man.
