The Nigerian Navy have released details for screening of candidates, who applied for their 2017 recruitment exercise.

Their online registration portal was opened on July 1 to all interested candidates.

It is free of charge for applicants and candidates can apply online via www.joinnigeriannavvy.com

Details For Screening:

Aptitude test and screening of certificates of candidates will hold on Saturday, 7th October, 2017 from 8:00am at designated centres for various States nationwide.

Applicants must come to the recruitment centres with the following documents:

Photocopies of Birth Certificate or Age Declaration.

Photocopies of Credentials.

Duly completed identification form to be signed by Chairman or Secretary of the candidate’s LGA or by an officer of the rank of Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) or Equivalent and above from candidate’s State of Origin.

Duly completed Parent Consent form to be signed by Applicant’s Parent or Guardian.

Four passport photographs duly signed and stamped by any of the persons mentioned in Sub-Paragraph (c) above.

Candidates are advised to bring the scratch cards of their NECO and WAEC results to the recruitment centres.

Applicants are to bring the following to the Aptitude Test Centres:

Parents/ Guardian Consent Form.

Local Government Attestation Card.

Acknowledgment Form.

Photocopies of Certificates including NYSC Discharge Certificate.

The completed application form is to be submitted online. Applicants will be required to produce original of all copies of credentials listed in Paragraph 1 before recruitment.

Any applicant suspected to have impersonated, forged or submitted false document(s) shall be disqualified from the recruitment exercise. Such applicant shall also be handed over to the Civil Police for prosecution.

Closing Date:

The Nigerian navy job application ends on Monday, 31st July, 2017. On completion of the application form, applicants are advised to click SUBMIT on the portal and generate the applicant’s Application ID.

Applicants are advised to print out a copy of the Application Summary. For technical support call 08189308121 and 08189308122 between 0900 and 1600 only.

Please note that any attempt to inundate the Naval Headquarters with letters from any quarters by any applicant will be viewed as a ploy to undermine the enlistment process and will lead to disqualification of such applicants.

In addition, applicants are to note that the entire enlistment process is free and they should refrain from giving money to any individual under any guise.



