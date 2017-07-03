 Nigerian MC, Chinedu Paul reportedly burnt to death in Ikorodu after being mistaken for a Badoo member | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Nigerian MC, Chinedu Paul reportedly burnt to death in Ikorodu after being mistaken for a Badoo member

10:49 AM 1
A+ A-


So many innocent people have died and will continue to die from the madness happening in Ikorodu at the moment. Any young person they see or group of young men they see that don't look familiar or from that area is apparently a potential Badoo member.

According to friend of Master of Ceremony, Chinedu Paul aka Think 2ice, he was burnt to death by residents of Ikorodu, after he was mistaken to be a member of feared killer gang, Badoo.
According to his friends on Facebook, who are now crying out for justice, this was just hours after he attended TV host I.K Osakioduwa 's talk show - which his last posts on Facebook confirm. See more screenshots of what was posted.




Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. Good day All, If you are interested in Cassava farming, please feel free to get in touch with us, we will show you how to go about it, from how to get the land, how to cultivate it, where to sell your produce when you harvest it. You can call us on 08028481931, 08052667140 & 08176037757.

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top