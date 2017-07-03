So many innocent people have died and will continue to die from the madness happening in Ikorodu at the moment. Any young person they see or group of young men they see that don't look familiar or from that area is apparently a potential Badoo member.



According to friend of Master of Ceremony, Chinedu Paul aka Think 2ice, he was burnt to death by residents of Ikorodu, after he was mistaken to be a member of feared killer gang, Badoo.













