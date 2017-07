A young man identified as Muritala Olanrewaju,a film maker, took to his Instagram page to narrate how he was harassed and assaulted by some policemen recently, in Fastac, Lagos.





The young man shared that he was beaten, then later, handcuffed and whisked away to an undisclosed destination just because he refused to let them check his phones.

He wrote:

Good afternoon ma I got got beaten up by some police officers in festac because they demanded they wanted to check my phones and I refused I was handcuffed and whisked away to an unknown destination. My phones were thoroughly checked and my bank details were logged on to. Most of the were on mofty but one was on his uniform and I captured the number . 337544 that's the number on the uniform ma. Festac area command

cc @opetodolapo @aleeygiwaThis is too much something has to be done before the youths of this area result to violence.

As I speak am bleeding as a result of their handcuff more pictures coming. Is it a crime to be young and have a legitimate hustle l? Or must we all result to fraud? Am so bittered right now. All hope are lost, after the assault this God forsaken demon were still begging to buy them fuel.





Some of his followers also shared their experience with the police. Read below: