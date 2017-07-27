Nigerian big boy Escoba Smith made money rain at his friend's daughter's dedication which held over the weekend.

The CEO of Muccon Resources Ltd tossed money like it was paper.

Adaeze Onwuzurike, the daughter of Mr Kingsley Ikenna Onwuzurike, was dedicated in church last Sunday. After the church service, reception held at the Onwuzurike family home in Umuahia and Escoba Smith made it the talk of town.

The CEO of Muccon Resources Ltd tossed money like it was paper. His wife was not left out. She was seen beside him throwing money at the Onwuzurikes as they danced. The money was so much that it had to be swept with a broom before it could be packed.

