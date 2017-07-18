The Army has urged the public, especially Maiduguri residents, to be wary of new tactics by Boko Haram insurgents.A statement by the Army’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the terrorist group now uses deceptive tactics to lure unsuspecting persons to target areas before unleashing their explosive ridden bodies to gain high casualty.The statement reads: “It has been observed that one of the tactics employed by the terrorists is to create a scene, such as fighting, to attract attention and cause people to gather around them before detonating their suicide bomb.“Another antic is by abducting children who are on errands, strapping them with suicide vests and sending them back home, where the bomb detonates to kill members of the family.“These deceptive tactics were found to have played out in recent attacks. The public is, therefore, urged to be wary of these tactics and avoid such unnecessary gatherings that could expose them to preventable danger.”The statement advised parents and adults to sensitise their children and wards on these new tricks.