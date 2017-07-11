Following series of suicide bombing attacks which led to killings and destruction of property worth millions of naira, the Nigerian Army has assured University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) of security support.The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Ibrahim Manu Yusufu gave this affirmation when he paid a courtesy call on the Vice-Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Professor Ibrahim Yusuf Abubarka Njodi at his office in Maiduguri Borno State.The GOC who was accompanied on the visit by commanders and some principal staff officers from Headquarters 7 Division assured the VC of adequate security for the University community.He sympathized with the University on the recent suicide bomber attacks on the University. He commended the staff and the VC for holding forth during the trial period.The GOC also commended the VC for not closing the University as doing that will have scored a cheap point to the perpetrators of the act while calling the university community to provide security agencies with relevant information that will aid them in the stemming the tide of suicide bomb attacks.The Vice Chancellor in his response assured the GOC of the University’s support in the ongoing war against insurgency. He attributed the recent relative peace enjoyed within the University after of high spate of suicide bombings to Nigerian Army doggedness and professional display in securing the University, Maiduguri metropolis in particular and Borno State in general.