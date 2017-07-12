The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday said he was convinced that with the right focus, Nigeria would experience a turnaround in 18 months.He said his conviction was based on the fact the present administration had been toiling day and night to address the various issues facing the country.Osinbajo said this while addressing the Quarterly Presidential Business Forum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.He said the country was fortunate to have a leader like President Muhammadu Buhari, who he described as straightforward and upright.With Buhari in charge, Osinbajo said the nation had the right environment in form of government discipline.He said, “I have said this repeatedly that in some sense, we are fortunate to have a leader like the President who, at least we know, is straightforward and honest and committed to ensuring government expenditure is spent the way it should be spent and that people don’t do what they like.“To that extent, I think we have the right environment at least in terms of government discipline to be able to deliver on the promises that we have made.“All that I will just want to say to the private sector is to be sure that we have enough willing and able partners. There is no way we can ever be perfect. I mean government is a behemoth, where there are so many problems and issues.”He urged Nigerians to trust that the government would fulfill its promises, saying, “Do not doubt for one moment at all our commitment to ensuring that we are able to deliver on the promises that we have made.“Day after day, night after night, we are working on these things. Practically every night, we work on these issues.“I believe very strongly that Nigeria will turn around. I have no doubt in my mind that if we are focused, even in the next 12 to 18 months, we will certainly see a turnaround. And I really would want you to join us in being able to ensure that this happens to the Nigerian economy.”The Acting President assured Nigerians that despite the problems facing the country, progress was still possible.Osinbajo said government had identified certain critical things that must be done to move the country forward. These, he said, included stabilising the macro-economic environment, energy sufficiency, power and petroleum, improving transportation infrastructure as well as achieving food security.“On each and every one of these items, certainly progress is being made, and of course fighting corruption, controlling government expenditure, controlling leakages and all of that. On every one of these items, progress is being made.“When Mr. President launched the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan sometimes in April, one of the things that he emphasised was the fact that we have made up our minds as to where we are going,” he added.