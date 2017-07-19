The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said Nigeria is one of the greatest countries in the world, saying the country, in another ten years might probably be among the 15 largest economies in the world.

Osinbajo disclosed this in his remarks at the palace of Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, during his one-day visit to Zamfara State.

This was contained in a press release, signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr Olaolu Akande and made available to DAILY POST.

Osinbajo opined that the greatness of Nigeria is not contestable considering the size and diversity of the country, noting that only unity and hardworking will sustain the entity.

According to him, the array of resources the country is endowed with, raging from arable land, solid state minerals, and the rest, coupled with purposeful and committed leadership will stand the country out among many countries of the world.

“The message that l have is only to say that this country is one of the greatest countries in the world, there is no question at all about that. We see that in another ten years, probably we will be measuring with the 15th largest economies in the world.

” A lot of that will depend on how hard we work but more importantly on our staying united. The reason why we are such an important country is that we are a big country and we are diverse, we have arable land everywhere, solid minerals everywhere, even here in Zamfara State.

“The Federal Government is committed to developing all of the mineral resources especially here in Zamfara State. We intend to work very hard on developing mineral resources and we must ensure that all of these places are safe to live and to do business.

“Our country’s size is important and the diversity of our people and resources are important. But we must stay together to be able to reap the fruit of our size and the development of this country. We must remain united to reap the fruit.

” There are many countries in Africa, some of them are not bigger than Zamfara State, infact many of them are not as big as Zamfara State and they are countries in Africa.

“When you look at the sheer size and the diversity of Nigeria, we have the potentials of becoming one of the truly great countries of the world and l think that with the hard-work that we are seeing and with the right leadership, leadership committed to the people, committed to delivering services to the people, we can really make a difference, we can become what God has purposed and planned for us to be.

“I want to thank you again, Your Royal Highness for this warm welcome and to say that we remain solidly with you and will work with you to ensure peace and stability in this place and also to thank you for all that you are doing to support the governor for ensuring that this place is safe for all to live in”, Osinbajo said.