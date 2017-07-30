The Nigerian Army is to deploy 230 personnel, including 19 officers and 211 soldiers to Liberia, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has said.Speaking in Kaduna at the end of a a four-week intensive training on leadership and peacekeeping for the personnel, Buratai, charged them to shun acts that could tarnished Nigeria’s image.“You must observe human rights, and respect the cultural and religious sensitives of Liberians,” he said.The army chief said that since 1960, Nigeria has deployed over 20, 000 troops to 40 peacekeeping missions in Africa and across the world.Earlier the Nigerian Army Peacekeeping Centre, Jaji was renamed Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre, in recognition of his commitment to peacekeeping efforts and excellent service.The centre was established in 2004 by Agwai as a Wing, when he was the Chief of Army Staff.Speaking, Agwai noted that peacekeeping was gradually becoming an intra-country issue with the military at the centre stage following internal conflicts such as ethnic, religious other crises.He, however, noted that Nigeria has been involved in peacekeeping operations in Africa and world at large, but had not repeat the economic and diplomatic benefits of such venture.Agwai, who was also a Chief of Defence Staff, called on government and private-owned organisations to partner the centre in leadership training on conflict prevention and management in the quest to achieve enduring peace.He thanked current and past leadership of the army for the honour done him by naming the centre after him.NAN reports that Agwai, was former Deputy Force Commander, United Nations Peacekeeping Operation in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL), Chief of Army Staff Nigerian Army, Force Commander of African Union/United Nations Mission Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).He was later Special Adviser to Secretary-General of the UN. NAN)