 Nigeria should be begging Igbos – Fani-Kayode | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Nigeria should be begging Igbos – Fani-Kayode

12:23 PM 1
A+ A-
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said Nigeria should be begging Igbos for forgiveness and not threatening them.


According to Fani-Kayode, the people from the South East need to be apologized to, after “we killed 3 million Igbos in the war including 1 million children.”
He wrote on his Twitter account: “We killed 3 million Igbos in the war including 1 million children. We should be begging them for forgiveness and not threatening them.”
Before tweeting that, Fani-Kayode posted a cryptic tweet that read: “O Lord honor thy word. That which u said will happen that will shake this nation let it happen quickly. Crush the heathen and let him perish.”

Recall that he had claimed to be in possession of an audio tape , where Northerners were ordered to kill Igbos on October 1.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. You are fool, you seems to have forgotten how your father died.

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top