Nigeria has been ranked as the 5th most dangerous country in the world by The World Economic Forum. 


In its biennial tourism report with one section focusing on safety and security, WEF ranked 136 countries and Nigeria was the 5th most dangerous based on violence and terroristic attacks by Boko Haram..

They named Finland as the safest country in the world while Colombia was listed as the most dangerous.

See the top 10 most dangerous countries in the world below.

1. Colombia
2. Yemen
3. El Salvador
4. Pakistan
5 Nigeria
6. Venezuela
8. Kenya
9. Honduras
10 Ukraine

