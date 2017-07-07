Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has stated that Nigeria cannot go back to issues settled during the civil war.





He said this following agitations for secession by different Igbo groups and counter accusations by Arewa youth groups.

Osinbajo said that the Federal Government was planning to come out with policies to address perceived marginalisation, lack of inclusiveness and inequity.





The Acting President spoke yesterday at the official presentation of the book, entitled “Nigeria, The Restructuring Controversy,” written by Chairman, Police Service Commission and former Inspector General of Police, Dr. Mike Okiro.





Osinbajo, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojodu, said the Federal Government was taking serious note of all the talks, debates and discussions about the issue.

He said, “The beauty of Nigeria as a nation, unlike other countries, is that we don’t quickly take to any arms and fight over issues. It is good to talk, debate and bring out possible solutions, which are what is happening.

“We can assure Nigerians that we are looking at all the contributions being made, and very soon, we are going to come out with policies that will address some of these agitations.

“I know for a fact that we all believe in this country. No matter who you are, we are all committed to Nigeria. Yes, there is challenge of lack of inclusiveness. Many are unemployed, many others don’t have food to eat. Others are having issues with identity of whom they are and where they belong.

“But we cannot go back to issues we resolved during the civil war. We are working to achieve equity, justice and fairness. We want a situation where every Nigerian wakes up and is able to feed himself, every Nigerian wakes up and are employed. Then all these issues will be over.”