Ikeme was about two weeks ago reported to have been down with acute leukemia, a development that instantly landed him in a London hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.





A member of the technical committee of the NFF, Etubom Paul Bassey told journalists in Abuja that already the committee is putting the arrangement in gear while awaiting the return of the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick who is said to have travelled outside the country.





He also reassured Nigerians that the exit of the Wolverhampton of England goal- tender from the epic 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will not affect the team’s performance.





“We are making concrete arrangements to pay a solidarity visit to our goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme whom you know is down and admitted in a London hospital. All we are waiting is for the NFF president to return and give the necessary approval. The boy has been very committed to national assignments ad it is only natural that we visit him in this trying time and let him know we are with him in prayers.

“Again talking about the crucial game we have against Cameroon in August, let me also say that the absence of Ikeme will not affect our performance because both the coach and the players know what is at stake and how important that game is to our booking a place at the world cup.”



