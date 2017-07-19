Apparently aware of the heart beats of many Nigerians since the ugly news of the diagnosis of first choice keeper, Carl Ikeme with acute leukaemia and the consequent need for a good goalkeeper, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, may have resolved to hire a foreign goalkeepers trainer to rescue the Eagles.With the performance of Daniel Akpeyi against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the Nations Cup qualifier, the NFF has moved to steady the ship by the hiring of a goalkeeper's trainer to bring succour to the national team.A very competent source said that the football-controlling body in Nigeria was not taking chances with the qualification of the national team for the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup in Russia.Asked on the fate of the Eagles' goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu, said that the hiring of a foreigner was an interim arrangement for three months. "The foreigner will work with Agu and the goalkeepers. Agu is still in charge", our source noted.It was also gathered that Eagles trainer, Gernot Rohr was also interested in the goalkeepers but had absolute confidence in those working with him and give them free hands in recommending a goalkeeper from those in camp.