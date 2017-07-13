The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the Super Eagles’ 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.There has been speculations that the game may be moved from the Akwa Ibom state capital, after the Eagles’ 2-0 defeat to Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June.But the NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, told journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, that Uyo will host the match on September 1.“I want to confirm that the match against Cameroon will take place in Uyo on the September 1. Uyo has been a good ground for the Super Eagles irrespective of what happened in the last game against South Africa in the AFCON qualifier.“Equally, I have to reassure all lovers of Nigerian football that the NFF is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that we defeat Cameroon because that will brighten our chances of qualifying for the World Cup”, Olajire said.