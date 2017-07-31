The much-touted transfer of Barcelona’s Brazillian forward, Neymar, to Paris Saint-Germain will cost the Ligue 1 side £352m, reports have said.According to Bleachers Report, the figure includes £196m release clause and £156m in wages over six years.Though both clubs have been quiet over the potential move, PSG President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, on Monday reportedly said he is “very confident” of completing the sensational capture of Neymar from Barcelona.Yahoo Sports France reported that Al-Khelaifi told other PSG executives that, “Negotiations for Neymar are going well. I’m very confident.”If Neymar’s contract is bought out, something that does not need Barca’s approval, PSG would only need to agree terms with the player to secure his signature, said Bleachers Report.Reports in Europe have also indicated that PSG would announce Neymar’s capture on Wednesday.