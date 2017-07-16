Nigerian American Rapper, Wale drops the visuals to his latest single “Fine Girl” featuring heavy hitters, Davido and Olamide. The joint is off his recently released “SHINE” album which is doing well by all counts.
The video is directed by Patrick Elis, starring Chief Obi. Guest appearances include Samklef, Kelvin Boj.
Enjoy and kindly share your thoughts
