The two ministers-designate, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe), have arrived the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja for their swearing-in.

They are to be seated at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa by 10:45am for the inauguration ceremony scheduled for 11:00am.



They are currently being checked in at the Pilot Gate of the State House.



Ocheni and Hassan's nominations were confirmed by the Senate on May 3; four days before President Muhammadu Buhari departed for London on a medical ground.



