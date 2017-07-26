 New ministers arrive Aso Rock for inauguration | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
New ministers arrive Aso Rock for inauguration

The two ministers-designate, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe), have arrived the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja for their swearing-in.
They are to be seated at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa by 10:45am for the inauguration ceremony scheduled for 11:00am.

They are currently being checked in at the Pilot Gate of the State House.

Ocheni and Hassan's nominations were confirmed by the Senate on May 3; four days before President Muhammadu Buhari departed for London on a medical ground.

