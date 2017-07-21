



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has accused Governor Ayodele Fayose of planning to brainwash Ekiti people with “ultimate goal to, as usual, divert the Paris Club refund of N4.7billion for selfish motives.”

The APC said Fayose’s planned meeting with workers and other stakeholders over the recently released N4.7bn to the state government was to feed them with lies so he could corner the money into his private account.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, the party said that Ekiti people were no longer deceived by the governor’s antics in always calling workers and other stakeholders to meetings to brainwash them on the state’s financial matters, stressing that such practice ws a worn-out tactic to “fraudulently deny workers their salaries and con Ekiti people for selfish motives.”

He said: “Governor Fayose believes that he is wiser than all Ekiti people put together, which he recklessly celebrates in his contemptuous cliché as ‘Ekiti people are stupid’.

“The governor started his latest trick when he called Labour leaders to a meeting last month that Paris Club refund coming to the state would be N4.7billion just to create the impression that he is running a transparent administration.

“We are aware that after collecting the money, he has started calling another round of meetings brainwashing workers that N4.7b Paris Club refund will not be enough to pay one month salary barely a month after he confessed that the actual Ekiti monthly wage bill is N1.7 billion and several months after he consistently lied that the state’s wage bill was N2.6 billion.”

But Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, described the allegation by the APC as mischief taken too far.

The CPS said the statement, credited to the Publicity Secretary, Olatubosun, clearly showed that the APC was made up of touts, mischief makers and educated illiterates.

However, the APC warned that Ekiti people would no longer tolerate “brazen lies to wickedly short-change the people.”