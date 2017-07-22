​ N-Power on Saturday published names of volunteers whose payments have been put on hold because they have not been to their Place of Primary Assignments, PPAs.

​This warning was posted on its twitter handle, @npower_ng.

Recall that N-Power had warned volunteers and applicants likewise to stop seeing the programme as an avenue to make free money.

“For those who have a job and use N-Power as a secondary source of income, proceed with caution.”

“N-Power has a whistle blowing policy. Details on this coming soon”.

Meanwhile, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has extended registration for 2017 N-Power application by two weeks.

Osinbajo announced this on Friday, when he visited the N-Power Call Center in Abuja, where some youths were given tablets to facilitate their jobs.

The application portal will now close on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

​The N-portal reopened for registration on Tuesday​ June 13, 2017​.

The N-Power Volunteer Corps is part of the Federal government’s Social Investment Programmes, under which it plans to hire 350,000 unemployed graduates.